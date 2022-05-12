Dayton man accused of shooting, injuring man with rifle indicted

Andre L. Harrington is scheduled to be arraigned May 26 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence.

Dayton police were called around 10:45 p.m. April 2 to the 2000 block of Catalpa Drive on a report of a shooting. A man yelled from the window to responding officers that someone was shot in the hallway of an apartment, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.