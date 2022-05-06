Man accused of beating man with hammer in Dayton

A Dayton man is accused of assaulting another man with a hammer Thursday.
George Edward Green, 50, was charged with two counts of felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court.
Around noon on Thursday, a 911 caller reported he was being beat with a hammer in the 2200 block of East Fifth Street.
When police arrived, the man told officers he was hit around his head and body with the hammer, according to an affidavit. The suspect reportedly fled in a green Cadillac. The man was treated at Miami Valley Hospital for injuries related to the assault, according to court documents.
A detective found the suspect vehicle near McLain and Jude streets and police located Green at a house in the 1600 block of McLain Street.
During an interview with a detective Green “acknowledged chasing [the man] with a hammer due to a dispute over bicycles,” court documents read. “George Edward Green said he ‘blacked out’ during the assault and did not remember what happened.”
Officers reportedly found the suspected weapon at the house on McLain Street.
Green was scheduled to be arraigned in municipal court Friday afternoon.
