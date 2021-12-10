Dayton man accused of striking jogger indicted for OVI, aggravated vehicular assault

A Dayton man indicted Thursday is accused of striking a jogger in July while driving drunk.
Virl Murphy, 50, was issued a summons to appear for his arraignment Dec. 23 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular assault and a misdemeanor OVI charge.
Murphy was driving a 2011 Ford Flex north on Brown Street around 7:15 p.m. July 27 at “an excessive rate of speed” when at Adams Street he apparently lost control and struck a pedestrian in the bike path on Brown Street, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.
The 28-year-old jogger, a Dayton man, suffered suspected serious injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
Alcohol was suspected, the report noted, and the OVI charge on the indictment indicated the defendant’s blood-alcohol content was .17 or greater, which is more than double Ohio’s legal driving limit of 0.08.
Murphy is not in custody.
