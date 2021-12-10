Dayton man accused of striking jogger indicted for OVI, aggravated vehicular assault

Virl Murphy, 50, was issued a summons to appear for his arraignment Dec. 23 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular assault and a misdemeanor OVI charge.

Murphy was driving a 2011 Ford Flex north on Brown Street around 7:15 p.m. July 27 at “an excessive rate of speed” when at Adams Street he apparently lost control and struck a pedestrian in the bike path on Brown Street, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.