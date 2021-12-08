Man accused of desecration at Church of the Incarnation in Washington Twp.

Aaron Gregory Hendrix was charged with desecration of a place of worship. He was arraigned Tuesday in Kettering Municipal Court, where his bond was set at $25,000.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 2:45 a.m. Sunday to the church at 55 Williamsburg Lane, where they found an angel statue broken, an overturned table and a picture frame damaged. Printed materials also were scattered in front of the entrance to the church, according to an affidavit filed in court.