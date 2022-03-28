dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton man arrested in sex sting indicted

Gabriel Alford

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
26 minutes ago

A 32-year-old Dayton man indicted Monday is accused of sending inappropriate photos and trying to meet a teen girl for sex.

Gabriel Alford is scheduled to be arraigned April 12 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Alford is accused of communicating with an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl during an investigation conducted by the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force. He was arrested Feb. 18 and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

“Alford allegedly solicited sexual acts from the detective posing as a teen, sent inappropriate pictures and agreed to meet her for sex,” a release stated.

Alford is no longer in custody.

The task force is part of the Ohio Attorney General’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and is made up of officers from the sheriff’s office, Miami Twp. and Butler Twp. police departments.

