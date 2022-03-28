Dayton man arrested in sex sting indicted

Gabriel Alford is scheduled to be arraigned April 12 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

Dayton man arraigned on sex charges involving teen girl

Alford is accused of communicating with an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl during an investigation conducted by the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force. He was arrested Feb. 18 and booked into the Montgomery County Jail, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.