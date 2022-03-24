dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton man wanted on sex charges involving teen girl

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

An arrest warrant was issued for a 28-year-old Dayton man accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

Charges were filed Wednesday against Gerald Pendergrass III in Dayton Municipal Court for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning, two counts of disseminating mater harmful to juveniles and two misdemeanor counts of disseminating to juveniles.

Pendergrass allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with the girl between May 1 and Aug. 9, 2021, in the 100 block of Almond Avenue, according to an affidavit.

He sent multiple videos and images to the girl between Dec. 4, 2021, and Jan. 7 that showed sexual acts and genitalia, the affidavit stated.

Investigators also obtained Instagram messages sent between March 10 and March 21 where Pendergrass allegedly solicited the girl for sexual activity, according to the court document.

