Dayton man wanted on sex charges involving teen girl

Charges were filed Wednesday against Gerald Pendergrass III in Dayton Municipal Court for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning, two counts of disseminating mater harmful to juveniles and two misdemeanor counts of disseminating to juveniles.

Pendergrass allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with the girl between May 1 and Aug. 9, 2021, in the 100 block of Almond Avenue, according to an affidavit.