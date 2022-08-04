BreakingNews
JUST IN: Dayton food hall block party rescheduled due to weather
Teen shot, killed taking social media photos ID’d

A 17-year-old reportedly fatally shot by his 14-year-old brother at a Yale Avenue home in Dayton. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Crime & Law
By
39 minutes ago
911 call: ‘My son’s friend just got shot accidentally.’

A 14-year-old Dayton boy shot and killed Monday night, apparently by his older brother while police said the teens were taking photographs for social media, has been identified.

The shooting victim was identified as Jairemiah Glenn on Thursday morning by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

“It’s another tragedy. We have a 14-year-old male who was shot in the head and unfortunately passed away from the gunshot wound,” Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said Tuesday afternoon during a press briefing.

Dayton police and medics were dispatched at 7:12 p.m. to the 600 block of Yale Avenue after a woman who called 911 said she needed an ambulance and police following an accidental shooting.

“We do believe that the gunshot occurred from horseplay. We don’t right now believe it was intentional,” Johns said.

The evidence suggests the teens were posing with a gun while taking photos for social media, he said.

“We’ll see social media photographs where young folks, they’re brandishing firearms, money and posting things like that. And we believe so far from evidence that was recovered that was occurring here,” Johns said.

Two adults were in the home when the shooting happened but were not aware the teens had a gun, he said.

No charges have been filed. Police are still investigating how the teens got the gun and who owned it.

