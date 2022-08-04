Teen shot, killed taking social media photos ID’d

The evidence suggests the teens were posing with a gun while taking photos for social media, he said.

“We’ll see social media photographs where young folks, they’re brandishing firearms, money and posting things like that. And we believe so far from evidence that was recovered that was occurring here,” Johns said.

Two adults were in the home when the shooting happened but were not aware the teens had a gun, he said.

No charges have been filed. Police are still investigating how the teens got the gun and who owned it.