Dayton man convicted of raping child

Anthony Middlebrook
Anthony Middlebrook

Crime & Law
By , Dayton Daily News
9 minutes ago

A Dayton man was found guilty by a jury of raping a child in 2019.

Anthony Middlebrook, 65, was found guilty of one count of rape of a child under the age of 10.

The count carries two possible sentences: 15 years to life in prison or prison with no parole. He will also be designated a Tier III sexual offender and have to register with the local sheriff’s office every 90 days for the rest of his life if he is released from prison.

He will be sentenced on Sept. 15, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Middlebrook’s attorney, Carl Goraleski, said the defense plans to appeal the verdict.

ExploreDayton man charged with rape of 3-year-old girl; bond set at $500,000

Authorities began their investigation on May 25, 2019, when the victim’s mother walked in on Middlebrook performing a sex act on a girl at a Prescott Avenue home, according to an affidavit filed in connection to the case.

She reportedly began to yell at him, prompting neighbors to come to the home and see what was wrong.

Middlebrook attempted to run away, the affidavit says, but was held down by the mother and neighbors until police arrived. He has been in the Montgomery County Jail since May 26, according to jail records.

An entry setting no bond was filed in the case after the verdict, court records show.

