Dayton man convicted of raping child

Authorities began their investigation on May 25, 2019, when the victim’s mother walked in on Middlebrook performing a sex act on a girl at a Prescott Avenue home, according to an affidavit filed in connection to the case.

She reportedly began to yell at him, prompting neighbors to come to the home and see what was wrong.

Middlebrook attempted to run away, the affidavit says, but was held down by the mother and neighbors until police arrived. He has been in the Montgomery County Jail since May 26, according to jail records.

An entry setting no bond was filed in the case after the verdict, court records show.