Dayton man found bound, beaten suffers critical injuries

Dayton police officers on Sunday evening found a man who was bound with duct tape and severely beaten.
Officers were dispatched around 5:40 p.m. to the 600 block of Almond Avenue on a report of a suspicious circumstance.
The victim, a 54-year-old man, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing, and Dayton police ask that anyone with information call the Violent Offenders Unit at 937-333-1232 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).
