Dayton man gets up to life in prison for deadly Thanksgiving shooting

19 minutes ago

A Dayton man will spend at least more than four decades in prison after he was convicted last month for shooting at a baby and two men, killing a man on Thanksgiving Day in 2019.

D’Maughn Davion Moore, 27 was sentenced Monday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to 42 to 46 years to life in prison after a jury on Nov. 18 found him guilty as charged of two counts of murder, five counts of felonious assault and three counts of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Moore was accused of driving past a house on Nov. 28, 2019, several times on Kenwood Avenue in Dayton before he fired multiple shots from his vehicle. The gunfire fatally struck David Anton Blane, who was with his infant, and also wounded another man outside the house, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The baby was not injured, police said.

The other man, a CCW permit holder, returned fire but did not strike Moore, who crashed his vehicle before he ran away.

Blane and the other shooting victim were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where Blane died of his injuries.

Police investigators later determined Moore was the shooter and arrested him Dec. 16, 2019, when he was in court for an unrelated case, the prosecutor’s office said.

