Dayton man found guilty in deadly shooting of 17-year-old

Shaquonne C. McCurty, 25, was found guilty of two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. He was found not guilty of one count of felonious assault.

Earlier this week McCurty waived his right to a trial by jury on two counts of having a weapon while under disability, according to court documents. He will instead be tried by a judge during a bench trial on the two charges.