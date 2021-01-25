Dayton man found guilty of sex crimes, but prosecutors plan to try case again

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office told the Dayton Daily News that prosecutors aren’t finished with this case.

“This case involves the heinous sexual assaults of minor children. We believed there was sufficient evidence and went forward with a jury trial. We are disappointed that the jury was unable to reach a verdict on some of the counts. We will proceed with another trial on those counts at a future date to obtain justice for the victims.” Leon Daidone, chief of the prosecutor’s office criminal division, said in a statement to the newspaper.

Because the case still pending, prosecutors declined further comment.

Defense attorney Ben Swift told the Dayton Daily News that his client maintains that he is innocent.

“Mr. Harrison continues to assert his innocence in this matter, and he looks forward to his future day in court,” Swift said. The attorney said he expects to learn more about the future of the case this week.