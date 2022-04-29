Dayton man found not guilty of murder days after co-defendant pleads guilty to lesser charge

Re’al Streety, 22, was found not guilty of all charges on Thursday, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. He was facing two counts of murder, three counts of felonious assault, one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and having weapons under disability.

Earlier this week Streety’s co-defendant in the case, 25-year-old Michael David Allen, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and had all other charges dismissed, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. Allen is scheduled to be sentenced on May 11.