Trial underway in Harrison Twp. murder case; co-defendant pleads to lesser charge

The victim, 26-year-old Devin Wilson of Dayton, was found dead inside a vehicle facing the wrong way on Shiloh Springs Road after the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 7, 2020, of several rounds of gunfire in the area. Wilson had been shot in the head and his vehicle was shot more than 20 times, according to an affidavit.

An investigation determined the shooting followed an altercation at the RSVP Ultra Lounge in Clayton. When Wilson and his friends left the nightclub, there was a second fight in the parking lot. Wilson left in his vehicle with a passenger. Allen and Streety were in a vehicle and were pursuing and shooting at the vehicle occupied by Wilson and a second person. Allen was identified as the driver and Streety as the shooter, according to court records.