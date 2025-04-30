Dayton man gets 15 years to life for stabbing death

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

He was also found as a violent offender, so will have to register at the local sheriff’s office annually for 10 years.

The charges stem from the stabbing death of Randall Middleton, 43, July 7, 2024 following an argument.

Just after 10 p.m., Dayton police were called to the 500 block of Deeds Avenue for a stabbing on the sidewalk, Maj. Brian Johns said.

Police found Kennedy on top of Middleton, who had a large laceration on his torso, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“Kennedy told responding officers he believed Middleton was going to stab him, so he (Kennedy) stabbed Middleton first,” the affidavit said.

In a sentencing memorandum, Kennedy’s attorney said that the victim had a history of violence and was intoxicated at the time of the confrontation, adding that Kennedy was “distraught beyond words” when he learned Middleton had died.

The judge noted in sentencing documents that murder carries a mandatory sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

The argument was reportedly captured on video surveillance, with the affidavit saying, “During the stabbing incident Kennedy is observed pulling a pocket knife from his person and rubbing Middleton’s blood on the knife and throwing the knife into the street nearby.”

Middleton isn’t seen on the video with a weapon or heard making comments about having a weapon, court documents said. Medics took him to Miami Vally Hospital, where he died, Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said.

Kennedy was arrested at the scene early the next morning.

Staff writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.