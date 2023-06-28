Dayton man gets 17 years in federal prison for narcotics, gun crimes

A Dayton man sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Dayton to 17 years in federal prison was accused of having bulk amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as guns.

Laramie Lawson, 37, possessed more than 5.4 kilograms of meth, more than 500 grams of fentanyl and three firearms, magazines and ammunition, according to a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker.

“To others who may consider going down the same path as Lawson: dealing drugs may seem like easy money, but it is not worth it to lose your liberty,” Parker said.

Law enforcement encountered Lawson in January 2021 at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport with more than $19,000 in cash concealed in his carry-on bag. The day before, Lawson had purchased a one-way ticket to Los Angeles. He was unemployed at the time, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office..

During a later investigation by the FBI’s Southern Ohio Safe Streets Task Force, task force members searched Lawson’s residences on Stolz Avenue and Sylvan Drive.

At the Stolz Avenue residence, they seized 5,405 net grams of meth, 5.64 net grams of fentanyl and 2.79 net grams of cocaine. The bulk amounts of meth were in an upstairs bedroom closet as well as a kitchen cabinet. Handguns were found on top of the refrigerator near the meth and in an armrest of the living room recliner.

While searching the residence on Sylvan Avenue, investigators discovered bulk amounts of fentanyl and a loaded handgun in the main bedroom.

Lawson pleaded guilty to three federal drug counts in March.