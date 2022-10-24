dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton man gets 17 years to life in girlfriend’s stabbing death

Crime & Law
By
Updated 52 minutes ago

A Dayton man will spend at least 17 years in prison for stabbing his girlfriend to death nearly two years ago after she reportedly asked him to get milk for their two small children.

Eric Christopher Humphries, 40, was sentenced Monday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to 17 years to life in prison.

“This defendant horrifically murdered Amber Smith while their children were in the same home and his actions warrant such a sentence,” according to a sentencing memorandum filed by the prosecution Friday.

ExploreRELATED: Dayton man pleads guilty in girlfriend’s stabbing death

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

He pleaded guilty Oct. 11 to one count of murder with a repeat violent offender specification in the Nov. 1, 2020, death of 25-year-old Smith while their children were home in the 80 block of North Smithville Road, according to court records.

“Mr. Humphries became agitated with Ms. Smith when she requested that he get milk for their two small children,” an affidavit stated

He then took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her multiple times.

An autopsy found that Smith had at least 15 separate stab wounds. Her cause of death was multiple stab and incised wounds, according to the Friday court filing.

In Other News
1
Man indicted for murder in shooting of Springfield woman on US 35 in...
2
2 accused in thefts, vandalism in Miamisburg, including $100K of damage...
3
Former Yellow Springs, Antioch College doctor accused of sex crimes...
4
Warrant issued for Miamisburg man after girl gives birth
5
Former Greene County doctor indicted on dozens of sex charges

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top