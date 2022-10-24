Dayton man gets 17 years to life in girlfriend’s stabbing death

A Dayton man will spend at least 17 years in prison for stabbing his girlfriend to death nearly two years ago after she reportedly asked him to get milk for their two small children.
Eric Christopher Humphries, 40, was sentenced Monday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to 17 years to life in prison.
“This defendant horrifically murdered Amber Smith while their children were in the same home and his actions warrant such a sentence,” according to a sentencing memorandum filed by the prosecution Friday.
He pleaded guilty Oct. 11 to one count of murder with a repeat violent offender specification in the Nov. 1, 2020, death of 25-year-old Smith while their children were home in the 80 block of North Smithville Road, according to court records.
“Mr. Humphries became agitated with Ms. Smith when she requested that he get milk for their two small children,” an affidavit stated
He then took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her multiple times.
An autopsy found that Smith had at least 15 separate stab wounds. Her cause of death was multiple stab and incised wounds, according to the Friday court filing.
