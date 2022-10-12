Dayton man pleads guilty in girlfriend’s stabbing death

A Dayton man accused of stabbing his girlfriend after she reportedly asked him to get milk for their kids pleaded guilty in her death.
Eric Humphries, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of murder Tuesday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. Another murder charge and two felonious assault charges were dismissed.
Investigators claimed Humphries killed 25-year-old Amber Smith nearly two years ago on Nov. 1, 2020.
“Mr. Humphries became agitated with Ms. Smith when she requested that he get milk for their two small children,” read a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.
He then took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her multiple times, according to a press release previously issued by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Around 4 a.m., police and medics responded to the first block of North Smithville Road after a man reportedly found Smith bleeding on the floor.
The man told dispatchers he heard screaming and blood was everywhere, according to 911 records.
Officers reportedly found the knife on the front lawn.
Humphries is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 24. He is facing 15 years to life in prison, according to court documents.
About the Author