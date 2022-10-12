Dayton man pleads guilty in girlfriend’s stabbing death

He then took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her multiple times, according to a press release previously issued by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Around 4 a.m., police and medics responded to the first block of North Smithville Road after a man reportedly found Smith bleeding on the floor.

The man told dispatchers he heard screaming and blood was everywhere, according to 911 records.

Officers reportedly found the knife on the front lawn.

Humphries is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 24. He is facing 15 years to life in prison, according to court documents.