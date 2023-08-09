Dayton man gets 5 years in prison in child sex case

A Dayton man will spend the next five years in prison.

Cory Christopher Wolfe, 32, pleaded guilty last month in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to two counts of sexual battery and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Judge Susan Solle sentenced him Tuesday to 60 months, or 5 years, for each count of sexual battery plus 18 months, or 1½ years, for each gross sexual imposition count. Each term is to be served concurrently, for a total sentence of five years, court records show.

Wolfe also was designated a Tier III sex offender, which will require him to register his address with his local sheriff’s office every 90 days for life once he is released from prison.

The case against him was investigated by the Dayton Police Department after a teen girl told her mother she had been abused sexually, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.