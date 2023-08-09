BreakingNews
Ohio Issue 1: Here’s how local counties voted

Dayton man gets 5 years in prison in child sex case

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A Dayton man will spend the next five years in prison.

Cory Christopher Wolfe, 32, pleaded guilty last month in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to two counts of sexual battery and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Judge Susan Solle sentenced him Tuesday to 60 months, or 5 years, for each count of sexual battery plus 18 months, or 1½ years, for each gross sexual imposition count. Each term is to be served concurrently, for a total sentence of five years, court records show.

ExploreMan indicted for rape, extortion in Dayton catfishing case involving girl, 12

Wolfe also was designated a Tier III sex offender, which will require him to register his address with his local sheriff’s office every 90 days for life once he is released from prison.

The case against him was investigated by the Dayton Police Department after a teen girl told her mother she had been abused sexually, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

In Other News
1
Warrant issued: Have you seen man wanted in Dayton deadly shooting?
2
Retrial of man accused of killing 4 family members in 2019 on track for...
3
Riverside man sentenced to 1½ years for 100 child porn charges
4
Darke County police officer accused of attacking 8-year-old boy
5
Washington Twp. man indicted on two dozen child pornography charges

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top