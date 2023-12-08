Dayton man gets probation for inappropriately touching 12-year-old girl

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

If he violates the terms of his probation, he could spend three years in prison, according to sentencing documents filed Wednesday.

Dayton police began an investigation July 27. During a forensic interview, the girl said a man, identified as Castillo-Torres, touched her private area underneath her clothes at a Dayton residence. The incident happened sometime between July 4 and July 15, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Castillo-Torres also was designated a Tier II sex offender, which requires him to register his address every six months for 25 years.