Dayton man gets up to life in prison for 2024 murder outside Patterson Road bar

22 minutes ago
A Dayton man will face up to life in prison for the murder of Arron Tigner, 28, who was shot outside a Dayton bar last year.

De’Niro Lamar Barker Sr., 33, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Montgomery to 24 years to life in prison after he was convicted of two counts each of murder and felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability.

At about 1:30 a.m. March 9, 2024, Dayton police were called to Partners Bar, 443 Patterson Road, after a 911 called said he heard a popping sound and saw a man laying in the road holding his stomach, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

The man, later identified as Tigner, had multiple gunshot wounds. Medics took him to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court, a woman who was with Tigner told detectives he got into an argument with another man, later identified by detectives as Barker, at nearby Brewski’s Bar at 446 Patterson Road.

The argument reportedly continued in the parking lot before the other man drove away.

When Tigner and the woman went back to her car, the same man ran out of Partners Bar and confronted them, shooting Tigner multiple times, the affidavit said.

Staff writers Kristen Spicker and Jen Balduf contributed to this report.

