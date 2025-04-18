Man found guilty of murder in shooting outside Dayton bar

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 1.

Barker is also facing one count of having weapons while under disability. He previously waived his right to a jury trial for the charge and instead will have a trial by judge.

As of Friday morning, a verdict has not been issued for the weapons charge.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Barker is accused of killing 28-year-old Arron Tigner on March 9, 2024, outside Partners Bar, 443 Patterson Road.

Dayton police responded to the shooting around 1:30 a.m., after a 911 caller said he heard a popping sound.

He told dispatchers a man was laying in the road holding his stomach, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Tigner had multiple gunshot wounds. Medics transported him to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from injuries.

A woman who was with Tigner told detectives he got into an argument with another man at Brewski’s Bar at 446 Patterson Road, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The argument reportedly continued into the parking lot, before the other man drove away.

While Tigner and his friend went back to her car, the same man ran out of Partners Bar and confronted them, shooting Tigner multiple times, according to an affidavit.

During the investigation, detectives identified Barker as the shooter.

Staff writer Jen Balduf contributed to this report.