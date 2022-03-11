Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton man indicted accused of coercing boy to send nude images

Michael Gene Kent

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

caption arrowCaption
Michael Gene Kent

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
25 minutes ago

A Dayton man indicted Friday is accused of coercing a 12-year-old Virginia boy to send him nude images.

Michael G. Kent, 48, is scheduled to be arraigned March 24 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and one count each of possession of marijuana and illegal cultivation of marijuana, all felony charges.

ExploreDayton man accused of coercing boy to send nude images

The investigation against Kent began after a Dayton Police Department detective received information from an out of state sheriff’s office that Kent reportedly coerced a boy to send him nude photos, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.

Investigators who had a search warrant seized multiple hard drives and electronics at Kent’s home earlier this year.

Photos of the boy were found on the devices, as well as videos of boys engaged in sex acts, according to the court affidavit.

Kent is no longer in custody.

In Other News
1
Dayton police use of force down in 2020, except against Black males
2
Dayton man indicted in Magic Hamper Laundromat robbery
3
Man indicted in Moraine police pursuit, crash
4
Man arrested in Dayton facing Capitol riot charges
5
NEW DETAILS: Man shot in arm breaking into ex’s bedroom window, police...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top