Dayton man indicted accused of coercing boy to send nude images

Michael G. Kent, 48, is scheduled to be arraigned March 24 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and one count each of possession of marijuana and illegal cultivation of marijuana, all felony charges.

The investigation against Kent began after a Dayton Police Department detective received information from an out of state sheriff’s office that Kent reportedly coerced a boy to send him nude photos, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.