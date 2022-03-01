Hamburger icon
Dayton man accused of coercing boy to send nude images

Crime & Law
By Holly Souther
30 minutes ago

A Dayton man is facing charges after he reportedly coerced a 12-year-old boy to send him nude images.

Michael G. Kent, 48, was charged Tuesday in Dayton Municipal Court with 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

The investigation began after a Dayton Police Department detective received a report from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office that Kent coerced the boy to send him nude photos, according to court documents.

Investigators who had a search warrant seized multiple hard drives and electronics at Kent’s home earlier this year.

Photos of the victim were found on the devices, as well as videos of boys engaged in sex acts, according to a court affidavit.

A warrant was issued Tuesday morning for Kent’s arrest, according to court records.

