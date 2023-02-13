X
Dark Mode Toggle

Dayton man indicted, accused of shooting at driver in Trotwood

Crime & Law
By
49 minutes ago

A Dayton man indicted Monday is accused of shooting at a driver earlier this month in Trotwood before he was arrested following a short pursuit.

Denzel Rashawn Smith, 23, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, which both carry gun specifications that, if he is found guilty, would add time at sentencing. He also is charged with failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Trotwood police responded Feb. 2 to a report of someone firing a gun from a vehicle while it was moving at a man driving a different vehicle in the area of the 4700 block of Olive Road, according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division in New Lebanon.

The court document identified Smith as the person firing the weapon.

ExploreKettering police seek suspects in ‘targeted’ attack involving 15-20 gunshots

“After a pursuit, Denzel was apprehended by officers in possession of the firearm,” the affidavit stated.

No attorney is listed for Smith, who is held on $500,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

In Other News
1
Nanny who steals from Tipp City family gets probation
2
Man sentenced to probation in Dayton stabbing
3
Man charged with arson for fire that critically injured stepfather in...
4
2nd competency report ordered for man charged in quadruple Butler Twp...
5
Dayton man faces child sex, pornography charges involving 3-year-old...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top