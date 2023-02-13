Dayton man indicted, accused of shooting at driver in Trotwood

A Dayton man indicted Monday is accused of shooting at a driver earlier this month in Trotwood before he was arrested following a short pursuit.
Denzel Rashawn Smith, 23, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, which both carry gun specifications that, if he is found guilty, would add time at sentencing. He also is charged with failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and obstructing official business.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Trotwood police responded Feb. 2 to a report of someone firing a gun from a vehicle while it was moving at a man driving a different vehicle in the area of the 4700 block of Olive Road, according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division in New Lebanon.
The court document identified Smith as the person firing the weapon.
“After a pursuit, Denzel was apprehended by officers in possession of the firearm,” the affidavit stated.
No attorney is listed for Smith, who is held on $500,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.
About the Author