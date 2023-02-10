Kettering police seek suspects in ‘targeted’ attack involving 15-20 gunshots

KETTERING — Police are seeking information on what they are calling a targeted attack, involving multiple gunshots fired Thursday night on Renwood Drive in Kettering.
Officers believe 15 to 20 rounds were shot at a duplex building at 4432 and 4440 Renwood about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Kettering police.
The “KPD wants to ensure the public that this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence,” Kettering police said in an issued statement. “KPD will be increasing patrols in the area while this is fully investigated.”
Police said no injuries were reported were reported at the building, which is at the corner of Renwood and East David Road, across the street from Alter High School. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made, according to police.
“Several officers were dispatched,” police said, although the specific number of units arriving on scene was not clear Friday afternoon. It was also not specified how many occupants were at the addresses.
The Dayton Daily News has requested a copy of the police report.
Police said they believe 9mm and .223 ammunition was used in the shooting. It is possible that a white sedan could be connected to this incident, police said.
Kettering police said detectives are actively pursuing all leads and they ask that people with any information on this incident should contact Detective Paulin at 937-296-3227.
