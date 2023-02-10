Kettering police seek suspects in ‘targeted’ attack involving 15-20 gunshots

“Several officers were dispatched,” police said, although the specific number of units arriving on scene was not clear Friday afternoon. It was also not specified how many occupants were at the addresses.

The Dayton Daily News has requested a copy of the police report.

Police said they believe 9mm and .223 ammunition was used in the shooting. It is possible that a white sedan could be connected to this incident, police said.

Kettering police said detectives are actively pursuing all leads and they ask that people with any information on this incident should contact Detective Paulin at 937-296-3227.