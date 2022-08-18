BreakingNews
5 things to know about Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant
Dayton man indicted, accused of threatening to kill police after girlfriend’s arrest

Crime & Law
By
39 minutes ago

A 20-year-old Dayton man indicted Thursday is accused of threatening to kill police officers earlier this month after his girlfriend was arrested.

Scott Allen Breitenstein Jr. is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 1 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for one count of intimidation.

Scott Breitenstein Jr.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Breitenstein reportedly called dispatchers the night of Aug. 6 and threatened to kill police officers and their families for arresting his girlfriend. The call was made as they were taking his girlfriend to jail for domestic violence against him, according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.

“Breitenstein Jr. demanded the police bring (his girlfriend) back to his house in 30 minutes or someone will die,” the affidavit stated.

Breitenstein later admitted to a detective that he made the threats because he was mad and turned himself in, according to the affidavit. He is no longer in custody.

