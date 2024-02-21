Dayton man indicted, accused of unlawful sexual conduct with teen

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The Dayton Police Department began an investigation after a woman flagged down officers Feb. 11 in the 100 block of North Ardmore Avenue and said that Moreland sexually assaulted her son, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

During an interview with police, Moreland reportedly admitted to sex acts on multiple occasions, the affidavit stated.

Moreland is held on $50,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.