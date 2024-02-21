BreakingNews
Dayton man indicted, accused of unlawful sexual conduct with teen

A Dayton man indicted Wednesday is accused of having sexual conduct with a 15-year-old boy.

Omarian J’Allen Moreland, 20, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The Dayton Police Department began an investigation after a woman flagged down officers Feb. 11 in the 100 block of North Ardmore Avenue and said that Moreland sexually assaulted her son, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

During an interview with police, Moreland reportedly admitted to sex acts on multiple occasions, the affidavit stated.

Moreland is held on $50,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

