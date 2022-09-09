Dayton man indicted caught with a dozen catalytic converters, tools, prosecutors say

Englewood police were dispatched Aug. 10 to Boone Restoration on Harco Drive on a report of a catalytic converter stolen from a box truck. Surveillance cameras recorded a man stealing the part around 3 a.m. Shokhzodayev was identified as the suspect from the vehicle he was driving, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Shokhzodayev was found Aug. 13 in Harrison Twp. When his car was impounded and searched, detectives found three power saws, 12 catalytic converters and other tools used for stealing converters, the release stated.