Dayton man indicted following December SWAT standoff

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

A Dayton man indicted Monday is accused of running into a house and barricading himself inside in late December when Dayton police and U.S Marshals tried to arrest him on a warrant, resulting in nearly five-hour SWAT standoff.

Charles Vititoe Jr., 37, was issued a summons to appear Feb. 14 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for obstructing official business.

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Authorities were looking for Vititoe around 7 a.m. Dec. 29, 2022, when they tracked him to a house near East Fourth and South Irwin streets, Dayton police Maj. Christopher Malson said previously.

Law enforcement used sirens, flash bangs and other noise devices, Malson said, and also spoke to the suspect on the phone in an attempt to get him to come out.

A woman and two men — including Vititoe — exited the house around 11:40 a.m. The other man and woman in the house were not charged, police said.

No attorney is listed for Vititoe, according to court records. JEN BALDUF, STAFF WRITER.

