Dayton man indicted for murder, accused of shooting friend in head

A Dayton man indicted Monday on murder charges is accused of fatally shooting a Columbus man in July who was his good friend.

James Christopher Hughes 33, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, each with three-year firearm specifications, plus one count of having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence.

The charges stem from the July 29 death of 28-year-old Melchizedec D. Israel-Miller.

Hughes and Israel-Miller were outside around 4:10 a.m. July 29 near a large gathering in the parking lot in the 1000 block of Carver Place in the DeSoto Bass complex, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

“During this time, Mr. Hughes became angry with another patron of the gathering, who was not Mr. Israel-Miller, pulled out a firearm and shot Mr. Israel-Miller in the head,” an affidavit read.

Israel-Miller fell to the ground after he had been shot once in the back of the head. Hughes then reportedly took unknown items out of Israel-Miller’s pocket.

Hughes got into a vehicle, pointed a gun at the driver and ordered her to drive him, according to court records.

Israel-Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

“During (the investigation), it was learned Mr. Israel-Miller and Mr. Hughes had been good friends and there was no argument that had occurred between them when this incident took place,” the affidavit read.

Hughes is held on $1 million bail in the Montgomery County Jail.