Warrant issued in deadly late July shooting in Dayton

The Dayton Police Department announced it is looking for a man connected to the shooting death of 28-year-old Melchizedec D. Israel-Miller in Dayton early July 29.

A warrant has been issued for James Christopher Hughes, 33, on charges including three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of aggravated robbery and one count of having weapons while under disability.

Police were called at around 4:10 a.m. July 29 to the 1000 block of Carver Place on a report of a shooting. On arrival they found Israel-Miller, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dayton police asked anyone with information to call Detective Hofacker at 937-333-1107, or to make an anonymous tip to contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867 or at the crime stoppers website.

