Dayton man indicted for murder in stabbing of Springboro man

“There was some sort of disagreement between the two at the residence there when the suspect had a knife during the fight and the victim was stabbed in the chest one time,” Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said previously.

Osborne was stabbed during an argument that happened at the house where Bridges lives with his mother and grandmother while Osborne was visiting Bridges’ mother, Johns said.

“Bridges stabbed Osborne one time in the upper right chest with a 6-inch blade,” according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court. “This stab wound resulted in the death of Osborne.”

Bridges is held on a $1 million bond in the Montgomery County Jail.