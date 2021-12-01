dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton man indicted for murder in wife’s death in 2019 now in jail

Task Tresonard Moreland Jr.
Caption
Task Tresonard Moreland Jr.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

A Dayton man indicted in early November for murder in the April 2019 shooting death of his wife is now in custody.

Task Tresonard Moreland Jr., 37, was booked around 5 p.m. into the Montgomery County Jail.

He is accused of killing Tiffany Yvette Moreland, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Dayton police were called April 14, 2019, to an apartment in the 400 block of Ryburn Avenue on a report of a shooting.

Tiffany Moreland had been shot in the chest inside the apartment during an argument. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police recovered a 9mm handgun at the apartment, the release stated.

A nationwide arrest warrant Nov. 4 for Moreland following his indictment for two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, each with three-year firearm specifications. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, according to jail records.

