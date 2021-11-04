Dayton man indicted for wife’s murder; arrest warrant issued

A Dayton man was indicted Thursday for murder in the April 2019 shooting death of his wife.
Task Tresonard Moreland Jr., 37, is accused of killing Tiffany Moreland on April 14, 2019, on Ryburn Avenue, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
Moreland is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 18 for two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, each with three-year firearm specifications.
A nationwide arrest warrant was issued Thursday following the indictment.
We are working to learn more information about the case.
