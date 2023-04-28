Dayton man indicted in crash that killed his passenger

A Dayton man indicted Friday is accused of fleeing the scene of a two-vehicle crash in November that killed one of his passengers.
An arrest warrant was issued for Jan. A. Henderson, 57, who is scheduled to appear May 11 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident, and a misdemeanor count of vehicular homicide.
Henderson was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer around 8:45 p.m. Nov. 21, 2022, northwest through a construction zone in the 1500 block of Wayne Avenue when he attempted to change lanes and collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 49-year-old Middletown woman, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.
The impact forced the Explorer to hit a curb before striking an RTA pole.
Two passengers in the SUV Henderson was driving were taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
Andre Young, 46, of Dayton, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second passenger, a 43-year-old Dayton woman, was treated for minor injuries, according to the report.
Alcohol was suspected in the crash after which Henderson fled the scene, the report stated.
