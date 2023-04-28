Dayton man indicted in crash that killed his passenger

An arrest warrant was issued for Jan. A. Henderson, 57, who is scheduled to appear May 11 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident, and a misdemeanor count of vehicular homicide.

Henderson was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer around 8:45 p.m. Nov. 21, 2022, northwest through a construction zone in the 1500 block of Wayne Avenue when he attempted to change lanes and collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 49-year-old Middletown woman, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.