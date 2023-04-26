Suspect in Moraine fatal I-75 pedestrian strike arrested in Kentucky

The crash was reported around 12:15 a.m. Friday on I-75 South near the Dryden Road exit near an on-going construction zone on the highway.

A vehicle driven by 20-year-old Emily Ryan, of Franklin, reportedly broke down in the right lane of the highway. A truck hit Ryan while they were outside of their vehicle, Parish said. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck got off the highway at the Dryden Road exit. Multiple witnesses and surveillance images identified the suspect vehicle as a newer white, full-sized pickup truck.

Parish noted last week Ryan’s vehicle broke down in the right lane and there was not a shoulder or safety zone for them to get the vehicle off the road.

He said Wednesday police are still investigating the crash and are looking into if other factors such as speed, impairment or reckless driving were factors in the crash.