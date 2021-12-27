Dayton man indicted in Darke County deadly shooting

A witness reportedly saw Martin force his way into the home and get into a fight with a woman who lived there.

“Layton White intervened to try and protect [the woman],” an affidavit read. “Martin went to his vehicle and returned with a handgun. He then shot L. White and even followed the victim further into the street and shot him again.”

Martin fled the scene but was found shortly after in Troy, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to the Miami County Jail and was later transferred to Darke County.

Martin’s bond was set at $150,000 on Dec. 20, according to court document. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 20.