Dayton man indicted in deadly shooting that led to SWAT standoff

Witnesses identified Trigg as the shooting suspect, and police believed he was inside an apartment following the shooting and deployed a SWAT team. However, after more than six hours it was determined that Trigg was not in the apartment.

The U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team arrested Trigg on May 25 on Redwood Avenue in Dayton and booked him into the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains held on a $1 million bond.

Trigg was released from prison in September 2021 after serving nine months for a conviction for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and having weapons under disability, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

In June 2016, Trigg was sentenced to four years in prison for felonious assault and aggravated burglary, and in 2003, he was sentenced to nine months in prison after he was convicted of possession of cocaine, according to the prosecutor’s office.