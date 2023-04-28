Dayton man indicted in Oakwood child pornography case

Scott Joe Rairden, 51, was issued a summons to appear for his May 11 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 20 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

The Oakwood Public Safety Department received information from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that Rairden was reportedly downloading and trading child pornography on Twitter in the city, said Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman.