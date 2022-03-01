Dayton man indicted in OVI crash that injured 77-year-old Clayton man

A 71-year-old Dayton man was indicted Tuesday in connection to a November OVI crash that seriously injured a 77-year-old Clayton man in Trotwood.
Michael L. Findley was issued a summons to appear for his arraignment March 15 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular assault, two misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence and a minor misdemeanor charge of disobeying traffic control devices.
Trotwood police and medics were called around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 20, 2021, to a collision between two sport-utility vehicles at the intersection of state Route 49 and Turner Road.
Findley was driving a 2011 GMC Acadia north on state Route 49 when he ran a red light and struck a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox as it was making a left turn from Turner Road to southbound state Route 49, according to a Trotwood Police Department crash report.
The impact forced both SUVs to cross the cement median and come to rest in the southbound side of the state route, the report stated.
Findley was not hurt but the Equinox driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, the report stated.
Police reported that alcohol was a suspected factor in the crash, and that Findley’s blood alcohol content tested at .101, which exceeds the state’s legal driving limit of .08.
