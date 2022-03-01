Dayton man indicted in OVI crash that injured 77-year-old Clayton man

Michael L. Findley was issued a summons to appear for his arraignment March 15 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular assault, two misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence and a minor misdemeanor charge of disobeying traffic control devices.

Trotwood police and medics were called around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 20, 2021, to a collision between two sport-utility vehicles at the intersection of state Route 49 and Turner Road.