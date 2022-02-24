Woman accused of hitting Montgomery County deputy with car charged

The deputy shot at Frazier and hit her twice in the arm, Streck said Wednesday. She was taken to Kettering Health Dayton with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident started around 8 p.m. after deputies were called to North Dixie Drive and Stop 8 Road on a report of a stolen vehicle, Streck said. Once locating the vehicle, deputies initiated a traffic stop.

“The defendant, Brooklynn Frazier, attempted to reserves away from the stop, but then [accelerated] forward,” read a court documents.

Profitt was reportedly outside his cruiser issuing commands at Frazier.

“Frazier disregard those commands. Frazier drove her vehicle at Profitt, striking him and tossing him into the [windshield] of her vehicle,” the affidavit read.

Profitt fired two rounds at Frazier and she then fled the scene, according to court records.

Dayton, Vandalia, Butler Twp. and MetroParks police assisted the sheriff’s office while some deputies stayed at the scene to help the injured deputy. Officers found the car and chased it to northbound Interstate 75 until it stopped near Northwoods Boulevard in Vandalia.

The pursuit lasted eight minutes and the suspect vehicle was traveling 100 miles per hour at times, Streck said.

The sheriff said there’s been a problem recently with stolen vehicles and suspects running from law enforcement.

“For an individual to get shot, for one of my deputies to get run over because of a stolen vehicle is just ridiculous, and we have to figure out what to try to slow some of this stuff down,” Streck said.

The Dayton Police Department is handling the criminal investigation on Dixie Drive and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the part of the investigation on I-75, Streck said. The sheriff’s office will conduct an internal investigation into procedures after the criminal investigation concludes.