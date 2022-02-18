Hamburger icon
Dayton man indicted in shooting; victim shoots suspect in foot

Todd Gary Slaughter

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
18 minutes ago

A Dayton man indicted Friday is accused of shooting a 25-year-old man with a rifle earlier this month in Dayton.

Todd Gary Slaughter, 38, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday for two counts of felonious assault and one count each of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, each with a three-year firearm specification; and having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence.

Police responded Feb. 9 to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Cedarhurst Avenue, where the victim said Slaughter got out of a vehicle and pointed a rifle at him.

“[The victim] drew his firearm and fired at Mr. Slaughter in self-defense, striking his foot,” according to an affidavit. “Mr. Slaughter fired the AR-15 an unknown amount of times and he and [the third man] fled the area.”

Police later received a call that Slaughter was at Miami Valley Hospital. He was arrested once he was discharged.

Slaughter is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Feb. 9 arrest.

