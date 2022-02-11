Dayton man charged in Wednesday shooting

Slaughter reportedly exited the vehicle with an AR-15 and pointed it at the man.

“[The man] drew his firearm and fired at Mr. Slaughter in self-defense, striking his foot,” court documents read. “Mr. Slaughter fired the AR-15 an unknown amount of times and he and [the third man] fled the area.”

Police later received a call that Slaughter had been taken to Miami Valley Hospital. He was arrested once he was released from the hospital.

On Friday, Slaughter’s bail was set at $25,000, according to court records.