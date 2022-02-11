Hamburger icon
Dayton man charged in Wednesday shooting

Todd Slaughter. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

Crime & Law
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

A man is accused of shooting another man in Dayton earlier this week.

Todd G. Slaughter, 38, of Dayton, was charged with one count of felonious assault, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

On Wednesday, Dayton police responded to a reported shooting in the 500 block of Cedarhurst Avenue. They found a man who was reportedly shot by Slaughter.

The man said another man he’d gotten into a fight with earlier arrived at his house, according to court documents.

“[The third man] said ‘I’ve got something for you’ and came back with Mr. Slaughter,” an affidavit read.

Slaughter reportedly exited the vehicle with an AR-15 and pointed it at the man.

“[The man] drew his firearm and fired at Mr. Slaughter in self-defense, striking his foot,” court documents read. “Mr. Slaughter fired the AR-15 an unknown amount of times and he and [the third man] fled the area.”

Police later received a call that Slaughter had been taken to Miami Valley Hospital. He was arrested once he was released from the hospital.

On Friday, Slaughter’s bail was set at $25,000, according to court records.

