Dayton man indicted in wrong-way OVI crash on U.S. 35 in Dayton

An arrest warrant was issued for a Dayton man with several prior OVI convictions accused of driving the wrong way while impaired during a February three-vehicle crash.
Frank Ronald Johnson, 76, is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 13 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he was indicted Tuesday by a count grand jury for two counts each of aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle while under the influence, all felony charges.
Johnson was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer east in the west lanes of U.S. 35 in Dayton just before 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 near James H. McGee Boulevard, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.
The Trailblazer struck a westbound 1999 Toyota Camry headed after its driver swerved but was unable to avoid the collision. The impact forced the car to rotate counterclockwise and then overturn before coming to rest on its passenger side.
The Trailblazer then struck a 1995 Ford F-150 pickup truck head-on, the report stated.
The driver of the Camry, a 19-year-old Riverside woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
The pickup driver was not injured, but Johnson was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries. The report stated Johnson’s blood-alcohol content level tested at .234, which is nearly three times Ohio’s legal driving limit of 0.08.
Johnson’s license was suspended at the time of the crash, and he had prior misdemeanor OVI convictions in February 2016 in Vandalia Municipal Court and in March 2016 and January 2017 in Dayton Municipal Court, according to his indictment.
