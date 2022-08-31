Dayton man indicted in wrong-way OVI crash on U.S. 35 in Dayton

Frank Ronald Johnson, 76, is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 13 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he was indicted Tuesday by a count grand jury for two counts each of aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle while under the influence, all felony charges.

Johnson was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer east in the west lanes of U.S. 35 in Dayton just before 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 near James H. McGee Boulevard, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.