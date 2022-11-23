dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton man indicted on child porn charges after task force tip

Crime & Law
By
59 minutes ago

A Dayton man has been indicted on child pornography charges after police received a tip from a national task force.

David Pugh, 19, was indicted Wednesday on six counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the charges came after Internet Crimes Against Children sent a tip to Dayton police that Pugh’s IP address and email address were downloading child pornography.

Internet Crimes Against Children is a network of 61 task forces across local, state and national law enforcement agencies focusing on crimes that affect children online, according to the force’s website.

Pugh is not currently in custody, but is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 8.

