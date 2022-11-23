Dayton man indicted on child porn charges after task force tip

David Pugh, 19, was indicted Wednesday on six counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, the charges came after Internet Crimes Against Children sent a tip to Dayton police that Pugh’s IP address and email address were downloading child pornography.