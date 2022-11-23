BreakingNews
Jury finds man guilty in 2019 Thanksgiving Day deadly shooting in Dayton

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

A Montgomery County Common Pleas Court jury found a man guilty of murder in a deadly shooting in Dayton on Thanksgiving Day in 2019.

In addition to two counts of murder, D’Maughn Davion Stolings Moore, 27, was convicted of five counts of felonious assault and three counts of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Moore is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 5.

ExploreREALTED: Bond $1 million for suspect in Thanksgiving Day homicide

On Nov. 28, 2019, Dayton police responded to the 200 block of Kenwood Avenue for a shooting. Moore shot at a car while driving by, the prosecutor’s office previously said.

David Blane, 30, his infant child and another man were inside the car. Blane and the second man were shot and taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where Blane died from injuries.

The baby was not injured in the shooting, according to police.

The second man reportedly returned fire, but did not hit Moore.

