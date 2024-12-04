Dayton man indicted on several dozen child sexual abuse material charges

Dennis is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 19, according to court documents. At the time of writing, he was not in the Montgomery County Jail, but a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Dennis was charged after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force told the Dayton Police Department that his accounts had child sexual abuse material on them.

None of the images were believed to be local children, the prosecutor’s office said.