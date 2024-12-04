Breaking: JD Vance’s mother asks Middletown to recognize son’s victory with Trump

Dayton man indicted on several dozen child sexual abuse material charges

ajc.com

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
X

A Dayton man is facing dozens of charges after a task force told local police that his accounts had child sexual abuse material on them.

Jeffrey Ryan Dennis, 36, was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on 31 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and 42 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

ExploreTeen girl stabbed at Huber Heights park critically injured, 2nd teen in custody

Dennis is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 19, according to court documents. At the time of writing, he was not in the Montgomery County Jail, but a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Dennis was charged after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force told the Dayton Police Department that his accounts had child sexual abuse material on them.

None of the images were believed to be local children, the prosecutor’s office said.

In Other News
1
Teen girl stabbed at Huber Heights park critically injured, 2nd teen in...
2
Ohio House approves ‘unfunded mandate’ pension boost for police...
3
Trotwood man convicted of murder of rival in DMAX shooting gets life...
4
Centerville man whose 4-month-old son suffers brain bleed gets 2-3...
5
Man sentenced to at least 5 years in Dayton road rage shooting

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.