Teen girl stabbed at Huber Heights park critically injured, 2nd teen in custody

A teen girl was critically injured during a stabbing Wednesday afternoon at a Huber Heights park.
Officers responded around 1:05 p.m. to Community Park at 5400 Chambersburg Road for a report of a stabbing involving two teen girls, according to the Huber Heights Police Division.
The stabbing victim was found conscious in the parking lot suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.
The teen suspect ran north through the park and was quickly taken into custody by responding officers in the 5900 block of Longford Road.
The stabbing appears to be an isolated incident between the two teens and remains under investigation.
