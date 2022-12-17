Dayton man indicted on more than 60 child porn charges

Tyler Justice Boling, 25, is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 29 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 64 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

The Dayton Police Department began an investigation after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Boling allegedly had a number of photos and videos of child pornography on his dropbox account, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.