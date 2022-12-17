Dayton man indicted on more than 60 child porn charges

A Dayton man indicted Friday is facing more than five dozen child pornography charges.
Tyler Justice Boling, 25, is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 29 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 64 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.
The Dayton Police Department began an investigation after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Boling allegedly had a number of photos and videos of child pornography on his dropbox account, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
None of the images are believed to involve local children, the prosecutor’s office said.
A warrant was issued for Boling’s arrest, court records show.
