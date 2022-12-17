BreakingNews
Dayton man indicted on more than 60 child porn charges

Crime & Law
By
47 minutes ago

A Dayton man indicted Friday is facing more than five dozen child pornography charges.

Tyler Justice Boling, 25, is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 29 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 64 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

ExploreDayton man indicted on child porn charges after task force tip

The Dayton Police Department began an investigation after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Boling allegedly had a number of photos and videos of child pornography on his dropbox account, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

None of the images are believed to involve local children, the prosecutor’s office said.

A warrant was issued for Boling’s arrest, court records show.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

